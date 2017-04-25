Eicher Trucks And Buses Launches Pro 5000 Series With BS-IV Technology

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, has launched the Eicher Pro 5000 series – a brand new range of heavy duty trucks from 16T to 40T with BSIV technology. With the launch of this truck range, the company plans to strengthen its presence in the heavy duty segment. The Eicher Pro 5000 series is a new range of BSIV compliant trucks designed and developed to deliver reliability through the E694 engine with i3 EGR technology.





Commenting on the launch Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said that with the launch of Pro 5000 series of Heavy Duty (HD) trucks, Eicher today has the widest range of HD trucks at various price points to deliver a superior value and suit the needs of all application segments of customers in basic, value and premium category of trucks. These trucks with new BS IV technology engines are based on i3-EGR technology that is innovative, contemporary and efficient. The new E694 engine also includes advanced features based on Volvo Group’s Engine Management system EMS 3.0 and offers first-in-the-industry features like fuel coaching and cruise control at a competitive price. HD trucks segment continues to be the biggest potential area of growth for them and the launch of Eicher Pro 5000 series will enable them to further enhance their market share in the segment.

Further commenting on the aftermarket support solutions to the customers, Aggarwal added, “Eicher offers innovative and customized service solutions to partner the individual customer needs throughout vehicle life cycle from purchase to maintenance to resale. Our unique offerings like Dial-a-Part and GPS enabled mobile service vans leverage the technology to ensure quick response and maximum uptime for our customers. Apart from these services, there are a lot of innovative solutions like “Eicher Freedom – AMC Package”, “Eicher Sure – Used Trucks Business ”, and most importantly “Eicher Promise – to put the vehicle back on road in time” to ensure highest level of productivity for our customers, leading to better profitability and prosperity for them.”