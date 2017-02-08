Eicher Polaris Multix Personal Utility Vehicle Rides Into Mumbai

After rolling out the Multix in various parts of the country, Eicher Polaris has finally launched the utility y vehicle in Mumbai. Dubbed as India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle, the Multix is up on sale for prices starting from INR 3.19 Lakhs. Consumers can avail special advance booking package at INR 2999.

Two variants of the Eicher Polaris Multix will be made available in the market namely, Multix MX and Multix AX+. The company also offers utility accessories as well as aesthetic accessories. The utility accessories include X-Port extensions, decals, add-on panels, hard rear cover, generator set, music system, X-Port unit, vehicle cover, and utility box. The aesthetic accessory set includes front guard, rear guard, soft body cover, speakers, economical and premium seat covers, wheel cover, steering wheel cover and rubber mats.

Here are the Specifications of the Eicher Polaris Multix:

Parameter Eicher Polaris Multix MX /AX+ Type of vehicle Personal Seating capacity 5 Fuel Diesel Type of engine G 650 W III (Greaves four-stroke, single cylinder BS III) Engine system Direct injection, natural aspiration Fuel tank capacity (ltrs) 11.5 Transmission Manual: 4 forward + 1 reverse Engine capacity (cc) 510.7 Max. power (PS @ RPM)

Max. power (KW @ RPM) 12.98 PS at 3000

9.55 KW at 3000 Max. torque (Nm @ RPM) 37 Nm at 1600-2200 Kerb weight (kg) 775 / 683 Gross vehicle weight – GVW (kg) 1150 Length (mm) 3235 Width (mm) 1585 Height (mm) 1856 Wheelbase (mm) 2005 Wheel track: Front (mm) 1350 Wheel track: Rear (mm) 1350 Boot space (ltrs) 418.3 (without rear cover)

840 (with rear cover)

Extendable upto 19148 / 418.3 Turning circle radius (m) 3.93 Gear type Constant mesh Suspension: Front Hydraulic, McPherson Strut Suspension: Rear Hydraulic, double wish bone Tyre size 155/80 R13 79T, radial/tubeless Brakes: Front & rear Drum, hydraulic Ground clearance (mm) 225

Salient features of the Eicher Polaris Multix are as follows: