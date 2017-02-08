Enter your details to create an acount
Eicher Polaris Multix Personal Utility Vehicle Rides Into Mumbai

Gaurav Masurekar By Gaurav Masurekar February 8, 2017

After rolling out the Multix in various parts of the country, Eicher Polaris has finally launched the utility y vehicle in Mumbai.  Dubbed as India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle, the Multix is up on sale for prices starting from INR 3.19 Lakhs. Consumers can avail special advance booking package at INR 2999.

Two variants of the Eicher Polaris Multix will be made available in the market namely, Multix MX and Multix AX+. The company also offers utility accessories as well as aesthetic accessories. The utility accessories include X-Port extensions, decals, add-on panels, hard rear cover, generator set, music system, X-Port unit, vehicle cover, and utility box. The aesthetic accessory set includes front guard, rear guard, soft body cover, speakers, economical and premium seat covers, wheel cover, steering wheel cover and rubber mats.

Here are the Specifications of the Eicher Polaris Multix:

ParameterEicher Polaris Multix MX /AX+
Type of vehiclePersonal
Seating capacity5
FuelDiesel
Type of engineG 650 W III (Greaves four-stroke, single cylinder BS III)
Engine systemDirect injection, natural aspiration
Fuel tank capacity (ltrs)11.5
TransmissionManual: 4 forward + 1 reverse
Engine capacity (cc)510.7
Max. power (PS @ RPM)
Max. power (KW @ RPM)		12.98 PS at 3000
9.55 KW at 3000
Max. torque (Nm @ RPM)37 Nm at 1600-2200
Kerb weight (kg)775 / 683
Gross vehicle weight – GVW (kg)1150
Length (mm)3235
Width (mm)1585
Height (mm)1856
Wheelbase (mm)2005
Wheel track: Front (mm)1350
Wheel track: Rear (mm)1350
Boot space (ltrs)418.3 (without rear cover)
840 (with rear cover)
Extendable upto 19148 / 418.3
Turning circle radius (m)3.93
Gear typeConstant mesh
Suspension: FrontHydraulic, McPherson Strut
Suspension: RearHydraulic, double wish bone
Tyre size155/80 R13 79T, radial/tubeless
Brakes: Front & rearDrum, hydraulic
Ground clearance (mm)225

Salient features of the Eicher Polaris Multix are as follows:

  • Cabin space that can comfortably seat a family of five along with luggage.
  • Can be converted to create large storage space of 1918 liters.
  • Equipped with first-of-its-kind Pro Ride – independent suspension system, which coupled with ground clearance of 225mm
  • Claimed fuel efficiency of 28.45 kmpl
  • Tubular frame structure and Roll-Over Protection System (ROPS)
  • Flexituff body
  • X-PORT – Power Take-off Function can generate power up to 3 KW that can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more

