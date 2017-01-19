Eicher Polaris Multix Launched In West Bengal; Priced At INR 3,19,000

Eicher Polaris Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its Multix – India’s first Personal Utility Vehicle – in West Bengal today. Purpose-built, specially designed for independent businessmen and powered by a diesel engine, Multix will be available in two variants and four colors, starting at a price of INR 3,19,000 – (ex-showroom Kolkata).

Based on a tubular frame structure with a Roll-Over Protection System (ROPS) that provides structural stability, the Eicher Multix is powered by a 510.7 cc diesel engine that makes 9.8 bhp of power at 3000 rpm and 27.1 Nm of torque between 1400-2200 rpm, along with a mileage of 28.45 kmpl.

The Multix rides on independent suspension systems, and has a ground clearance of 225 mm. Inside, the Multix claims to comfortably seat a family of five along with luggage. The Multix can be also adapted to create large storage space of 1918 liters, and in just 3-minutes, the vehicle can be configured for seating a family to a larger boot space in order to cater to the business needs of the consumer.

The other notable highlight of the Multix is the X-PORT power-take-off feature, which can generate power up to 3 KW, and can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more.

In West Bengal, Multix will be available in two variants and four colors. While AX+ variant will be available at Rs. 3,19,000 /- (ex – showroom Kolkata), MX variant will be priced at Rs. 3,49,000/- (ex – showroom Kolkata). Furthermore, Eicher Polaris Private Ltd. will be inaugurating its dealerships in Barasat, Murshidabad, Burdwan, Malda and Siliguri.