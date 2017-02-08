[UPDATED] Ducati Does Not Plan To Enter Small-Bike Segment; Open to Partnership With Indian Brands

Update : Ducati India, in an official statement, stated, “We would like to clarify that Ducati currently has no plans to partner with any Indian two-wheeler manufacturers and/or to build small capacity engine motorcycles in India.”

The Ducati Scrambler, with a highly competitive price tag, has boosted the brand’s sales. The Indian arm of the Italian manufacturer recently reported 18% growth in sales in the year 2016. The most affordable Ducati in the country, the Scrambler, registered a 38% growth over the previous year.

Now, a recent report by ET Auto suggests that Ducati may venture into lower-displacement or the small-bike segment to boost its sales in the global market. The report also suggested that the Italian brand is open to consider a partnership with Indian manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield, however, they haven’t made any proposals as of now.

Andrea Buzzoni, global sales & marketing director for Ducati told Times of India, “These thoughts could become a reality in the medium to long term. In India, you have robust two-wheeler players, who have competence in terms of engineering, production capacity… If we decide for the small-cc motorcycle segment, I think we will have to evaluate on a very competent Indian manufacturer.”

We recently saw BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of BMW, venture into the sub-500cc segment with the G310R. The entry-level roadster has been developed by BMW Motorrad and is manufactured by the brand’s new partner TVS Motor Company at the Hosur plant in India.

