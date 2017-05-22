Ducati India Expands Reach With New Dealership In Kochi

Ducati’s newest addition to the growing network in India is a world class dealership and service facility in Kochi, Kerala. The 12,000 square feet showroom, which also houses a state-of-the art service facility, has been established by EVM Motors at Maradu in Kochi. The dealership is equipped with ultra-modern equipment and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent levels of service.

Kochi is Ducati’s sixth store in India, with dealerships already operational in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. With over 20 models on sale, the range in Kochi will extend across Cruisers, Naked motorcycles, Super Bikes, Sports Touring, Adventure Enduro and the complete Scrambler range. The dealership will also stock the Ducati and Scrambler apparel collections and motorcycle accessories.

Established in 1952 as a small entrepreneurial group, today the EVM Group has gone on to become one of the most established networks of diverse companies. It has experienced rapid growth and innovative excellence under the leadership of Sabu Johny, son of E.M. Johny (Chairman, EVM Group), acquiring a broad spectrum of clientele.

Ducati will launch five new motorcycles in India this year. The current range starts at INR 7,09,000 (ex-showroom Kochi) for the Scrambler Icon.