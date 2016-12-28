Dual-tone Black/Grey Bajaj RS200 from Turkey Looks Uber Cool

Bajaj Auto recently showcased its range of products at an event in Turkey. The visitors got an opportunity to witness Bajaj motorcycles such as the new Dominar 400, the Pulsar NS200, the Pulsar RS200 and the V15 at the event. What really caught our attention though was the subtly painted Bajaj RS200 which dons a dual tone colour scheme.

The motorcycle, draped in black and grey makes the RS200 look less flashy which, in my personal opinion, makes it more desirable. The glossy paint to the exhaust canister looks neat while the rim stickers too add to the visual appeal. That being said, we would have liked to see some hints of grey on the rims.

Also Read – Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI showcased in Turkey, India launch soon?

Will it be available in India? There is no official statement about the India launch of this colour option although we’d like to see that in the Indian market.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged and the 199.5cc 4 valve DTS-i engine continues to deliver 24.5 PS of power at 9750 RPM and 18.3 Nm of torque at 8000 RPM.

What are your views about this specific Bajaj Pulsar RS200? Let us know your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.

Image Courtesy : Nalan Kavusturan via Facebook