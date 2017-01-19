Close
L R Mr. Vinay Vinekar Chairman Power Group of Companies Mr. Selva Kumar Managing Director Power Group of Companies Mr. Shirish Kulkarni Chairman DSK Motowheels. 750x380 DSK Benelli Unveils Its Second Exclusive Showroom In Chennai

DSK Benelli Unveils Its Second Exclusive Showroom In Chennai

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 19, 2017

DSK Motowheels, announces the launch of its second showroom for Italian super-biking brand Benelli in Chennai. The showroom is situated at V – Block, 5TH Avenue, Old No. 86 / New No. 74, Anna Nagar; showcasing the entire range of DSK Benelli superbikes available in India.

Booking and deliveries are now open at the showroom. The new outlet along with the existing showroom in Chennai is also under the dealership of ‘Power Super Bikes’ located at Anna Salai, near Gemini Flyover.

The second showroom also houses the sporty-looking Tornado Naked Tre, or TNT superbikes that encompass the TNT 25 – single cylinder 250cc engine,  TNT 300 – in-line two-cylinder 300cc engine, TNT 600i  – in-line four-cylinder 600cc engine, TNT 600 GT – in-line four-cylinder 600cc engine, TNT 899 – in-line, three-cylinder 898cc engine and TNT R – in-line, three-cylinder 1131cc engine.

The showroom will showcase the entire gamut of DSK Benelli superbikes at the following price points: (Ex-showroom, Chennai)

  • TNT 25 – Rs. 1,83,000.
  • TNT 300 – Rs. 3,08,000.
  • TNT 600i (ABS) – Rs. 5,83,000.
  • TNT 600 GT – Rs. 6,11,000
  • TNT 899 – Rs. 9,70,000
  • TNT R – Rs. 12,07,000

