Droom Partners with Axis Bank to Provide Quick Loans on New and Used Cars

Online automobile transactional marketplace, Droom, has entrenched its foothold as a complete eco-system for buying automobiles. In its latest effort to sustain such a status, Droom has tied up with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, to provide quick sanction of loans on both new as well as used cars. Loans will be provided for up to 85% of the value of the car with a tenure of 1-5 years. Furthermore, loans on Used Cars can be availed on vehicles upto the age of 10 years at the end of the loan tenure.

Speaking about the tie-up, Rishab Malik, Co-Founder and VP, Business Development said that the recent collaboration is another step in the Company’s attempt to provide holistic facilities to its users and enhance the car-buying experience. Axis bank is globally recognized as one of the most reputed financing organizations with a successful track record of disbursing loans in a quick turn-around time. Droom hope that faster loan disbursal mechanism will provide customers with a buying experience that is hassle-free, secure and convenient.

Adding his thoughts anout the collaboration, Jagdeep Mallareddy, Head Retail Lending, Axis Bank said that the Bank endeavours to provide digital solutions to its customers, providing them enhanced customer experience and ease. This valued partnership with Droom is yet another step in Axis Bank’s digital offerings.