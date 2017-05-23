Datsun Launches ‘Datsun CARE’ for redi-GO Customers Pan India

Datsun India has launched ‘Datsun CARE’ – a new service package plan for new redi-GO owners across India. Datsun redi-GO SPORT brand ambassador and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, was the first customer who availed the special Datsun CARE package.

Under the terms of the Datsun CARE comprehensive service package, customers can save approximately 10% on periodic and general repairs. In addition, the customer gets a host of FREE value added services worth around INR 5,000. Other than cost savings, it incorporates almost 100% coverage of parts, comes with 24×7 road-side assistance and is transferable.

Also Read – Datsun Go and GO+ anniversary editions launched

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The Datsun CARE package covers not only scheduled services and their associated spare part costs, labour charges and taxes, but also other important value additions. These include replacement of brake and clutch components, replacement of wiper blades once a year, wheel alignment and balancing, extended warranty with road-side assistance, exterior washes and interior cleaning.

Most associated costs of maintaining the redi-GO are included in the Datsun CARE plan, except for accident damage, tyres and battery replacement. The plan is specific to the car, so even when it changes hands, the Datsun CARE plan is transferred to the new owner. This benefits the seller by commanding a better resale value, while the buyer gains an assurance of quality maintenance along with the car.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The service plan is valid at Nissan-Datsun service centres across the country. Under Datsun CARE, there are three packages for redi-GO customers to choose from:

3 years/30,000 kms 4 years/40,000 kms 5 years/50,000 kms Total value: INR 22,287 Total value: INR 31,495 Total value: INR 43,298 Customer price: INR 15,500 Customer price: INR 21,500 Customer price: INR 32,000 Customer saves: INR 6,787 Customer saves: INR 9,995 Customer saves: INR 11,298