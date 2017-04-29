Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Announces Senior Level Changes

As part of its ongoing organizational development, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced senior level changes at the helm of several departments, namely DICV’s bus business (also known as Daimler Buses India), Marketing & Sales, and Supply Chain Management.

At Daimler Buses India, Markus Villinger is moving on within Daimler Trucks Asia to lead a key project for the industrialization of Daimler commercial vehicles in South East Asia. Effective 1st May 2017, he will be succeeded by Thomas Fricke, recently Head of International Planning and Production Strategy at Daimler Buses headquarters in Germany.

In Sales & Marketing, Sominder Singh is leaving the company to pursue a career outside of the Daimler group. Effective 1st May 2017, he will be succeeded by Rajaram Krishnamurthy, recently Head of Daimler Commercial Vehicles Regional Center Africa who is returning to DICV where he already held various leadership positions since 2008.

In the Supply Chain Management, Benjamin Eule moved on within Daimler Trucks Asia to Japan, and is now heading the FUSO brand’s Network and Marketing activities. Effective 1st April 2017, he was succeeded by Ralf Mungenast, previously Head of Supply Chain Planning at Mercedes-Benz Cars headquarters in Germany.

Speaking on the occasion, Erich Nesselhauf, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said that as experienced colleagues with impressive track records move on to new challenges, they are in the fortunate position to draw from Daimler’s global deep bench of excellence to fill these high-profile positions.

Nesselhauf further went on to add, “Markus Villinger, Sominder Singh and Benjamin Eule have made important contributions to establish DICV as a recognized, full-fledged player in the world’s toughest commercial vehicle market. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank them for their dedication and wish them well for their future endeavours. At the same time, I extend a very warm welcome to the new members of our leadership team and congratulate them on their decision to join one of the most fascinating entities within Daimler’s global business.”