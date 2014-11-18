Custom modification specialist Sikandar Khan revives Kinetic Blaze scooter

The Kinetic Blaze was quite an attention grabber on Indian roads given its sheer size and performance. This was one of the most powerful scooters to make way to India. Sadly though, high price tag and maintenance cost clubbed with low fuel efficiency figures did not work well for the product. Now, if you are one of the people to have a Kinetic Blaze lying in your garage and have no clue as to what to do with it, this article may catch your fancy.

Automobile enthusiast and custom modification specialist Sikandar Khan, along with his uncle Anwar Pinjari, has redesigned the Kinetic Blaze to make it look meaner and leaner with minimalistic body work and modern accessories. A complete black paint job adds to the mean streak of the scooter. This custom made Kinetic Blaze, with its 165cc 4 valve motor, is capable of achieving a top speed of 130 kph. The fuel efficiency figure stands at 30 kmpl.

Khan and Pinjari stripped off almost all the fibre and completely replanted chassis to give this Kinetic Blaze cruiser motorcycle feel. The cruiser motorcycle look and feel is further enhanced with the addition of old school style, custom made leather split seats and leather bags. The rear section also receives a unique look with custom tail lights. LED turn indicators give the rear end of the scooter a modern touch. Other unique features include a custom exhaust, a fireproof front box and jetfighter cockpit like switches.

Pictures speak louder than words so here are some detailed images of the custom made Kinetic Blaze.