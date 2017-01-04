Chevrolet Invites Football Fans For a Day at the 2017 Chevrolet Fan Cup

Chevrolet announced that it will make fans professional footballers for a day through the 2017 Chevrolet Fan Cup, a global competition where winners will play at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium. The 2017 edition of the event will bring together 64 fans for a tournament at Old Trafford. The experience will include game-day preparations and matches.

Over the next 2 months, Chevrolet will seek out fans who will become one of the 64 participants to travel to Manchester in May for the event. To participate, individuals must send a video or a photo to the Chevrolet India website or the Facebook page. The Contest will take place from 19 Dec 2016 to 28 Feb 2017. Five winners will be selected by a Chevrolet panel.

While in Manchester, the winners will attend Manchester United’s English Premier League match against Crystal Palace, meet team legends and be trained at the club’s soccer school. The highlight of their experience will be the professional match-day experience, including dressing in the players’ locker room and walking through the home club’s tunnel before competing against each other in a tournament on the Old Trafford pitch.

Speaking on the occasion, Jack Uppal, Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience, Chevrolet India, said that football transcends geographic, cultural and language barriers and with the Chevrolet Fan Cup, they aim to give Indian fans the experience of a lifetime by giving them an opportunity to be at the center of action at Old Trafford stadium in United Kingdom. Last year, they had taken a fan from Hyderabad to play at the Chevrolet Fan Cup football tournament and a chance to be coached by Manchester United Legends. They are excited to turn dreams of more fans to realities this year.

“Walking onto the pitch at Old Trafford is something most fans have dreamt of at some point in their lives but only a small number actually get to experience it. The Chevrolet Fan Cup can make this dream a reality. It is a unique opportunity to connect to the club, giving our supporters the chance to tread on the same ground where some of the game’s best have played, in a stadium that has been the setting for some of football’s most memorable moments.“ said Richard Arnold, Manchester United Group Managing Director.