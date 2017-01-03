CES 2017: Volkswagen to showcase Interactive APP

Volkswagen is bringing a special APP to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 5th to 8th, 2017), with which show visitors can experience the future interactively – and is launching it in stores. It is now available for download in the App Store (iOS) and at Google Play (Android). Visitors can use the show app at the Volkswagen booth to experience how human, car and environment will, in the future, be intelligently interconnected in the Volkswagen Ecosystem via the Volkswagen User-ID.

At the 2017 CES, Volkswagen is focusing on users and their needs. In the future, they will manage all of their mobility and infotainment services via their individual Volkswagen User IDs on a digital platform – the Volkswagen Ecosystem. This makes it easy for them to configure their personal settings, integrate any services from third-party sources and port them wherever they wish. Regardless of which Volkswagen model they step into (personal or rental car), in the future, the car will always prepare their favourite music, configure the display screen and make the right seat adjustments. Volkswagen is thereby creating a totally new user experience.

Show visitors can experience the Volkswagen Ecosystem in Las Vegas. The Volkswagen CES app represents the key to an individual digital experience. Visitors use it to create their own profile – i.e. a Volkswagen User-ID set up for the show – with new, innovative functions that are assigned to the user. At the individual user stations, show visitors can quickly and easily input and configure these settings for their personal ID. Many different functions, such as selecting a favourite ambient light setting, can be performed directly within the app itself. All settings are stored online. In the Connected Car, visitors can try out their personal digital world live.

Along with individual connectivity, Volkswagen is also offering a look at future intuitive controls that go beyond touch and gesture control. The manufacturer is also presenting its visionary I.D. concept car to the American public for the first time.