Honda CB unicorn 160 BS IV 750x380 BS IV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160 with AHO launched in India : Official Release, Details and Prices

BS IV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160 with AHO launched in India : Official Release, Details and Prices

By Suvil Susvirkar January 9, 2017

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially confirmed the launch of the refreshed variant of the CB Unicorn 160 which is claimed to offer a Refreshed Style along with more value for the customer. The new 2017 CB Unicorn 160 gets a BS-IV compliant motor as well as Automatic Head Lights On (AHO) feature. Visually, the 2017 CB Unicorn 160 comes with a new longer visor and a refreshing new Matte Marvel Blue colour. Meanwhile, the existing Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black colours will get new graphics as a standard fitment.

The Honda Unicorn 160 is powered by a 162.71 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). As reported earlier, the CB Unicorn 160 has compromised on performance as the 162.71 cc BS-IV motor now delivers 13.82 bhp of power @ 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of maximum torque @ 6,000 rpm as against 14.5 bhp of power and 14.61 Nm of output on the BS-III model.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the motorcycle continues to feature a mono shock suspension, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED tail light and clear winkers. The CB Unicorn 160 is offered in 5 attractive colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Amazing White, Matte Axis Grey and NEW ADDITION- Matte Marvel Blue. Representing good value for money that exceeds the Customer’s expectation, CB Unicorn 160 is attractively priced, at Rs. 73,552 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking about the launch of the new BS-IV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160, YS Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the 150-160 cc segment is one of the most dynamic and competitive segment. The CB Unicorn 160 with its design, looks and fuel efficiency has been a successful Urban Commuter from Honda’s stable. He further added that the all-new 2017 CB Unicorn 160 comes with the goodness of Honda Eco Technology and advanced BS-IV complaint engine offering ‘Refreshed Style’ with new graphics and a longer visor.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Shahrukh Khan makes the internet go crazy, reveals two new 'Raees' posters

    India Vs Pakistan: India Retaliates with New Year Return Gift for NSG Hacking

    Honor to Launch 6X in India in January

    Up Next: Lenovo P2 with a massive 5100 mAh battery coming to India