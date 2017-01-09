BS IV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160 with AHO launched in India : Official Release, Details and Prices

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially confirmed the launch of the refreshed variant of the CB Unicorn 160 which is claimed to offer a Refreshed Style along with more value for the customer. The new 2017 CB Unicorn 160 gets a BS-IV compliant motor as well as Automatic Head Lights On (AHO) feature. Visually, the 2017 CB Unicorn 160 comes with a new longer visor and a refreshing new Matte Marvel Blue colour. Meanwhile, the existing Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black colours will get new graphics as a standard fitment.

The Honda Unicorn 160 is powered by a 162.71 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). As reported earlier, the CB Unicorn 160 has compromised on performance as the 162.71 cc BS-IV motor now delivers 13.82 bhp of power @ 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of maximum torque @ 6,000 rpm as against 14.5 bhp of power and 14.61 Nm of output on the BS-III model.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the motorcycle continues to feature a mono shock suspension, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED tail light and clear winkers. The CB Unicorn 160 is offered in 5 attractive colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Amazing White, Matte Axis Grey and NEW ADDITION- Matte Marvel Blue. Representing good value for money that exceeds the Customer’s expectation, CB Unicorn 160 is attractively priced, at Rs. 73,552 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking about the launch of the new BS-IV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160, YS Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the 150-160 cc segment is one of the most dynamic and competitive segment. The CB Unicorn 160 with its design, looks and fuel efficiency has been a successful Urban Commuter from Honda’s stable. He further added that the all-new 2017 CB Unicorn 160 comes with the goodness of Honda Eco Technology and advanced BS-IV complaint engine offering ‘Refreshed Style’ with new graphics and a longer visor.