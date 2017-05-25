‘Bond with Benelli’ Goes To Kolkata And Hyderabad

Offering delight to the biking aficionados of Kolkata and Hyderabad, DSK Benelli organised the ‘DSK Benelli – Bond with Benelli Ride’ on Sunday, 21st of May across the two cities.

Benelli owners in Kolkata and Hyderabad participated in the ride with great enthusiasm for Super Biking. The event in Kolkata was flagged off from DSK Benelli – Kolkata Showroom at Ecosuite Business Tower in New Town, Rajarhant at 6.30 AM. For Bond with Benelli’ excursion in Hyderabad, the tour followed a scenic roadmap highway/region after flagging off from DSK Benelli – Hyderabad showroom in Jubilee Hill at 6.30 AM. The event received a thumping presence of Benelli riders from in and around the city.

You May Like – Benelli TNT 135 India Launch Cancelled; Leoncino Scrambler To Arrive In 2017

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

‘DSK Benelli – Bond with Benelli Ride’ is an initiative undertaken by the legendary Italian superbike brand Benelli and its Indian counterpart DSK Motowheels, one of India’s most well-established and strongest players in the superbike industry. The touring event’s success has yet again carved the brand’s superiority within its domain.

Speaking about the ride, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said that all a biker needs is a picturesque road that leads to nowhere and nothing can complement it better than a group of other bikers who share the same passion. ‘Bond with Benelli’ was aimed to satiate the passion of every biker who longs for the revving of a billowing engine. Since the announcement of the event, DSK-Benelli received a phenomenal response from the ardent bikers of the two cities and the Company is very delighted that the initiative was well received by the DSK Benelli biking enthusiasts. DSK-Benelli will also be organising similar events at various other cities across the country.