Camp-Jeep-Mumbai-Edition-7-750x380

Bollywood Stars and Customers Have A Thrilling Experience at the Mumbai Edition of Camp Jeep

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 8, 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India recently organized the third edition of the Camp Jeep experience for potential Jeep customers in Mumbai. This edition of Camp Jeep was attended by Bollywood Stars who experienced the off-roading capabilities of iconic Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s through the thick wooded areas inside Film City, Goregaon.

Also Read – Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Wrangler off-road Experience : Mud Grapplers

Camp-Jeep-Mumbai-Edition-1

Camp-Jeep-Mumbai-Edition-1 motoroids-pramotion-728

Camp Jeep is Jeep brand’s global off-roading property that showcases the off-roading capabilities of Jeep SUVs by driving them in extreme off-road conditions like rock, sand, slush, inclines and tight maneuvers. Camp Jeep was first introduced to Delhi-NCR customers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles then took the off-road experiential property to the Rann Utsav, in the Rann of Kutch before introducing it to Mumbai.

Camp-Jeep-Mumbai-Edition-1 motoroids-pramotion-728 Camp-Jeep-Mumbai-Edition-5

The customer engagement area in Camp Jeep is designed with a lounge area for customers to rest, a food counter that serves American style cuisine, a play area for kids and a product display area. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles encourages customers to book their drives in advance to keep the waiting period in check. While the customers are being pampered in the engagement area, executives educate them about the Jeep brand and products, prepping them for the off-roading ahead.

Here are some more images from the Mumbai Edition of Camp Jeep. Do share your views about such initiatives through the comments section below.

