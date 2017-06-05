BMW xDrive Experience To Be Introduced In Bengaluru

BMW India will introduce the xDrive Experience in Bengaluru. This experience is being held from 3 – 4 June 2017 at a specially designed off road course. The BMW xDrive Experience will be hosted in 12 cities across India, showcasing the prowess of the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). After Bengaluru, the BMW xDrive Experience will be held in Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi, Goa, Pune, Raipur, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The BMW xDrive Experience showcases the technology of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) such as the X1, X3, X5 and X6. Under the guidance of BMW trainers, participants will get to experience the control, manoeuvrability and the grit of the BMW xDrive technology.

The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment was created by BMW. The introduction of the BMW X5 in 1999 opened up dimensions for all-wheel drive vehicles. The BMW X5 is a Sports Activity Vehicle with off-road capabilities that could be driven like a sports car. The X5 captured the imagination of its customers with a level of performance among its off-road peers. With the X3, the company picked up the pioneering baton once more and introduced the SAV concept into the midsize segment. The X3 was born with more compact dimensions than the BMW X5 and even more agile handling. With the X6, the company offered a new type of car, a unique design concept and driving dynamics never seen before – the world’s first Sports Activity Coupé. It unites apparent opposites, such as size with agility and sportiness with elegance. The Sports Activity Vehicle segment was redefined with launch of the BMW X1.The BMW X1 is the world’s first Compact Sports Activity Vehicle with a young and modern character.

The BMW xDrive is an all-wheel drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes drive power between the axles. BMW xDrive splits drive variably to the front and rear axles to suit the driving situation and the surface. Under normal driving conditions xDrive works with a basic 40/60 torque split front and rear. If there is any sudden change in requirements on account of differences in the friction values between the road surface and the driven wheels or because of the driving situation, the torque split can be varied within a fraction of a second without the driver even becoming aware of the change.

Starting from a distribution between front and rear axle of 40:60 as is prevalent in normal driving situations, the power distribution can be altered to continuously variable levels. According to the requirements of driving dynamics, the power transmission proportion may vary between 50:50 and 0:100 per cent. Thus, xDrive enhances directional stability and driving dynamics when taking bends at speed.

With BMW xDrive reacting within fractions of a second, the system offers advantages in terms of traction. When setting out on slippery or loose ground, for example, the time-lag between the loss of wheel grip on the surface and the re-distribution of drive forces to wheels with grip is only a few milliseconds. As one drives, the xDrive analyses data from the on-board electronics systems such as speed, steering angle, torque output and other factors – and calculates whether the vehicle can follow the driver’s wish or if it threatens to oversteer or understeer, thereby preventing the vehicle from swerving.

On unsurfaced tracks, the xDrive provides traction as well as safe and fast acceleration. Individual wheel spin is suppressed with fast and variable alteration of the power distribution between front and rear axle. xDrive always distributes drive power where it is required. With its versatility, it not only enhances traction in difficult road conditions but also improves driving dynamics on the road. In a car equipped with xDrive, the driver has the assurance that even under adverse road-surface conditions the torque split is always instantly optimized to provide the best possible traction and stability.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW xDrive Experience demonstrates the capabilities of the intelligent BMW xDrive system in challenging outdoor environment. Customers will witness the agility, precision and safety of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) in a thrilling experience under the expert supervision of our certified driver trainers. The BMW xDrive Experience is the communication of the best automotive technology and driving pleasure, while pushing these vehicles to its performance limits.”