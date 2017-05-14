BMW xDrive Experience Comes To India

BMW India has launched the BMW xDrive Experience in India. The BMW xDrive Experience kick-started in Kochi and was held on May, 13 – 14 2017 at the specially designed off road course. Hosted in 12 cities across India, BMW xDrive Experience showcased the dynamic prowess of the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). The BMW xDrive Experience will be held in Kochi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi, Goa, Pune, Raipur, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The BMW xDrive Experience showcases the sophisticated technology of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) such as BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and BMW X6. Under the expert guidance of internationally certified BMW trainers, participants will get to experience the extraordinary control, manoeuvrability and the grit of signature BMW xDrive technology on specially designed off-road track.

Speaking about the event, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said that the BMW xDrive Experience is designed to demonstrate the prowess of the intelligent BMW xDrive in challenging outdoor environment. The intelligent systems in BMW Sports Activity Vehicles enable participants to drive their vehicles like a sports car on an off road terrain. BMW xDrive Experience Tour will deliver a guaranteed thrilling experience under the expert supervision of certified driver trainers.

