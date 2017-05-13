BMW Mobile Studio To Showcase Dynamic BMW Products In Kolhapur

BMW India has introduced the BMW Mobile Studio – a mobile showroom designed exclusively to showcase the most aspirational BMW products and services in over 50 emerging markets across India. The BMW Mobile Studio in Kolhapur is hosted by Bavaria Motors and will be stationed from May 13-14, 2017 at Hotel Sayaji, Old Pune – Bangalore highway, Kawala naka, Kolhapur – 416005.

BMW Mobile Studio is a mobile structure featuring a two car display, reception area, BMW lifestyle collection and a VIP lounge. Customers will have an opportunity to experience the performance of BMW sedans and SAVs (Sports Activity Vehicle). After getting a first-hand driving experience, the customers can address their queries and interests to the sales experts. The experts provide professional advice on all specifications, technology and features of the cars to give an overall view of the innovative BMW products, services and lifestyle accessories. Customers can also book their favourite BMW vehicles at the BMW Mobile Studio.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X5 will be on display while the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, and the BMW X5 will be available for test drives to automobile enthusiasts visiting the BMW Mobile studio.