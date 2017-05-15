BMW M760Li xDrive Arrives In India, Asks For A Hefty INR 2.27 Crore

We recently told you that BMW India plans to launch the new 2017 5-series in India soon. While we wait for an official confirmation on the same, the Bavarian based luxury automobile manufacturer has silently launched a new top-of-the-line model in the 7-series range.

The M-performance 7-Series, badged as the M760Li xDrive, has been silently introduced in the country, with the price tag starting at INR 2.27 crore (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new M760Li xDrive is not only the most powerful BMW in the world but also the most expensive production BMW till date.

The latest offering from the German car-maker will be available in two trim levels, the standard M760Li and the M760Li V12 Excellence. While the latter focuses more on the luxury aspect, the former focuses on a sportier driving experience. Of the 100 units of the M760Li V12 Excellence that will be made worldwide, only one unit would make it to the Indian shores.

Powering the BMW M760Li with xDrive is a 6.6-litre TwinPower Biturbo V12 petrol engine that produces 610 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Paired to BMW’s xDrive all wheel drive system, the model can achieve speeds of 0-100 kmph in a mere 3.7 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Both the models can be had for the same price tag of INR 2.27 crore (Ex-showroom, Delhi).