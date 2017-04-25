BMW M Performance Training Program Launched In India

BMW India has announces the launch of the ‘BMW M Performance Training’ in India. The exclusive driver training program will demonstrate the dynamism, versatility and high performance of the BMW M car range in Delhi, Aamby Valley and Bengaluru.

‘BMW M Performance Training’ program is a specially designed full-day event by BMW driving experts on renowned race tracks in India. Performance car enthusiasts can test and hone their driving skills while experiencing the dynamic nature of BMW M models.

The ‘BMW M Performance Training’ program will involve various driving conditions such as cornering, high-speed straights and dynamic braking and avoidance manoeuvres, dual lane changes, oversteering, understeering and timed slalom dramatic changes in elevation. The BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M will carry adrenaline levels to new heights with their prowess.

BMW M Automobiles are produced by BMW M GmbH (a subsidiary of BMW AG). BMW M cars are designed to offer an unmatched experience of exclusive, high-performance driving. Presently, the M range in India includes the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M.