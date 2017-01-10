BMW Group India Delivers 7861 Units in 2016 Achieving A Growth of 14%

BMW Group India has delivered 7861 cars to customers in calendar year 2016. This includes 7500 BMW cars and 361 MINI cars. BMW Group India sales for 2016 have grown by 14% as compared to 2015.

Mr. Frank Schloeder, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “2016 has not been an easy year for the automotive industry and that applies equally to BMW Group India. During the course of the year, developments in the Indian economy and policy framework shook the mechanisms of the auto industry. BMW Group India was faced with challenges no less than any other automobile manufacturer and was confronted with strong pressure from the beginning of the year. Despite a challenging business environment, BMW Group India has increased sales and market share.”

The all-new BMW 7 Series – the flagship luxury limousine, the all-new BMW X1 – the premium compact sports activity vehicle and the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo – the premium sports tourer have emerged as the most popular vehicles among Indian customers.