BMW G310R Pre-Launch Road Tests Continue In India; Launch Details Still Unknown

With no foreseeable signs of launch, BMW Motorrad continues testing its G310R on Indian soil. Newest spy images of the entry-segment BMW Motorrad come courtesy motoring portal Rushlane. A complete un-camouflaged test mule of the motorcycle was seen in the southern part of India. We’re yet to hear an official launch date for the motorcycle.

You May Like – AUDIO: BMW G310R with Akrapovic Exhaust Sounds Insane

The G310R is BMW Motorrad’s entry-level motorcycle which will be manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India. The motorcycle will come equipped with a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The 80 mm bore and the 62.1 mm stroke develops a praiseworthy 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Click here to read our detailed report on the BMW Motorrad G310R

As aforementioned, the new G310R will be manufactured by TVS Motors in India. Local production would help BMW launch the motorcycle at highly competitive prices for the Indian market. The BMW G310R is expected to carry a price tag in the range of Rs 2.5 to 3.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spy Image via Rushlane