BMW Experience Tour 2017 Held In Lucknow

BMW India hosted its BMW Experience Tour in Lucknow on 15-16 April 2017. In its fourth edition, the tour will be held in 14 cities across the nation. Post Lucknow, the tour will be held in Delhi, Ranchi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Raipur.

The BMW Experience Tour 2017 is an exclusive platform to experience the BMW brand, test drive vehicles and interact with product experts. Customers will have an opportunity to experience the range of BMW sedans, Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) and sporty M cars.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Sheer adrenaline and Sheer Driving Pleasure is at the heart of BMW Experience Tour. It enables our customers to become supremely confident in handling their cars in everyday driving and special situations. On one hand the customers can discover the driving dynamics of BMW cars and on the other, they can consult with driving experts on safety tips making daily driving safer.”

Mr. Divij Narain, Director, Speed Motorwagen said, “It is our constant endeavour to provide our customers with bespoke experiences that leave an indelible impression in the mind of a customer. The BMW Experience Tour 2017 is a perfect platform for us to showcase the prowess of fascinating BMW vehicles in Lucknow.”

The BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the all-new BMW 7 Series, the all-new BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5 will be available for test drive to participants. Further, BMW certified driver trainers will offer advice on various driving techniques like slalom, fast laps, corner braking and emergency braking. The BMW i8, the all-new BMW 7 series and the BMW M cars will be on special display.

The BMW Experience Tour 2017 features gourmet delights by celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria. The 2017 edition of BMW Experience Tour will also house an exclusive BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge, BMW i8 and BMW M cars display, Lifestyle Section with BMW merchandise, food and beverage section and kid’s engagement zone.

While the BMW Accessories and Lifestyle Zone will feature merchandise at special offers, the exclusive BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge offers customers an opportunity to customize and enhance their vehicle in line with their personal requirements. The BMW 7 Series Individual Lounge will showcase individual paint finishes, leather upholstery and trims.