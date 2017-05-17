BMW 330i Silently Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 42.4 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

BMW India recently updated its product portfolio and silently added a few models. We told you about the arrival of the BMW M760Li V12 series, and now we have discovered yet another product that the German luxury automobile manufacturer has added to its line-up in India.

BMW India has silently introduced the 330i petrol, with prices starting at INR 42.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) as mentioned on the company’s official website. The 330i is available in India in two trim levels: 330i Sport line and 330i M Sport.

Also read: BMW M760Li xDrive Arrives In India, Asks For A Hefty INR 2.27 Crore

Powering the BMW 330i range is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower petrol engine that is tuned to produce 248 bhp at 5200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 140 rpm-4800 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Also on offer are four driving modes: Comfort, ECOPRO, Sport and Sport+.

Feature wise, the BMW 330i variants are not much different from the respective trims in the 320d range save for Sport line trim that gets a rear parking camera in the petrol guise. Colour options on the BMW 330i Sport Line include Mediterranean Blue, Alpine White and Black Sapphire. The 330i M Sport can be had in all the aforementioned colours except for the Mediterranean Blue paintjob.

Following are the variant wise prices of the BMW 330i:

BMW 330i Sport Line: INR 42.40 lakh

BMW 330i M Sport: INR 44.90 lakh