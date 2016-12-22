Benelli TNT 135 spied testing in India for the first time, launch likely soon

A spy image that made its way to the web reveals a test-mule of the Benelli TNT 135 in India. This is the first time that the upcoming model has been spied testing in the country, hinting at a launch that might not be far away. Spotted in the region of Pune, Maharashtra where the company also has its production facility, the TNT 135 seen here does not sport any camouflage. The TNT 135 made its Indian debut at the 2016 Auto Expo.

The Benelli TNT 135 draws power from a 134.7cc, four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled engine that is capable of producing 13 HP at 9000 rpm while the peak torque 10.8 Nm at 7000 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel.

Based on a Lattice frame, the TNT 135 features an Up-Side Down (USD) 41mm fork suspension setup up-front and a swing arm with a lateral shock absorber with spring pre-load adjustment at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 220 mm single disc setup with two piston calipers at the front and a 190 mm single disc setup with a single piston caliper at the rear. The 12 inch alloy wheels come wrapped in a 120/70 section tyre and a 130/70 section tyre at the front and rear respectively. DSK Benelli is likely to launch the TNT 135 in India by March 2017.

Spy image courtesy: Bikewale