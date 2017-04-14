Bavaria Motors debuts as BMW Motorrad’s Largest India Partners In Pune

BMW Motorrad has officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group and has appointed Bavaria Motors as its dealer partner in Pune. The largest BMW Motorrad showroom in India, the dealership is headed by Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director, Bavaria Motors.

The new showroom is located at, Suyog Platinum Towers, Naylor Road, next to Hotel Conrad and the aftersales facility is located at Hadapsar Industrial Estate in Pune. To cater to its premium audience, the showroom also features a quality cafe within the showroom.

The new dealership boasts the best display of the BMW Motorrad lineup in India. Bavaria Motors will deliver international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class post sales ownership experience.

Since the inception of the BMW Group Indian subsidiary in 2007 Bavaria Motors has been appointed as the dealer partner for BMW in Pune and Goa. Presently, Bavaria Motors Pune hosts the largest aftersales facility for BMW in Western India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For me personally – as well as for most of our customers – a motorcycle is much more than just a means of transportation. Riding a motorbike is not just a way to get from A to B. Motorcycling has its own special flair; it is purist – a counter balance to our highly connected digital world. Many of our customers buy a motorcycle to fulfil one of their dreams. Those who buy a BMW treat themselves to something special – and they are willing to invest a lot more than money for it.”

Presently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network in India. Mr. Shivapada Ray has been appointed as the head of BMW Motorrad in India. In the initial phase, BMW Motorrad will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “BMW Motorrad is one of the world’s most tradition-steeped and successful motorcycle brands. The Motorcycle division is the part of our company that’s firmly anchored in its heritage and will continue to make a contribution to the BMW Group’s success in the future. BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group.”

BMW Motorrad dealerships in India will display BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR which are available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director, Bavaria Motors said, “As a BMW partner in Pune, the last decade has been a rewarding experience with lots of excitement and tremendous amount of pride. Today, my heart is filled with joy to see ‘the ultimate riding machine’ in its purest form bringing fascinating experiences to our exclusive clientele in Pune. With BMW Motorrad we will convey emotions, a certain lifestyle and create a unique involvement that will further enthuse our customers.”