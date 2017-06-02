Battle Green Royal Enfield Classic 500 Reportedly Seen At Bengaluru Dealership

A unit of Royal Enfield Classic 500 with the Battle Green paint was reportedly seen at a Bengaluru dealership. While Royal Enfield produces Battle Green coloured models for the international market, this specific colour, as mentioned on the official website, is not available in India. The specific colour is available for military vehicles only and thus Royal Enfield does not sell Battle Green painted motorcycles in India. Even the Motor Vehicles Act does not permit the sale or registration of this specific colour.

So what’s happening here? It’s a brand new motorcycle with a little over 3 km on the odometer. The motorcycle isn’t registered either. The most likely explanation is that the motorcycle has been custom painted. The mandatory saree guard confirms the fact that the photograph was clicked in India. In fact, we even stumbled upon photographs of another Battle Green Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle with civilian registration plates and no Army tags whatsoever from Gujarat.

You May Like – Royal Enfield Announces Scramble, A New Non-Extreme Ride Format

After doing some research, we came across Motor Vehicles Rules which stated:

No motor vehicle other than that of Indian Army, Air Force, Indian Navy, Assam Riffles and Coast Guard shall be painted in Olive Green colour or Navy Blue Colour or in any other disruptive and camouflage pattern.

Any motor vehicle which is purchased as Military disposal vehicle from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Assam Riffles or Coast Guard shall, before registration be repainted with the colour other than Olive Green, Navy Blue and disruptive camouflage pattern, and such repainted colour shall conform to the colour specification laid down in these rules as applicable to a class or classes of motor vehicle. Army markings like BA numbers, Formation signs and tactical numbers shall be removed before use of such motor vehicle on the road.

We’re still not sure about how these folks got their hands on Battle Green Royal Enfield Classic 500. We tried contacting dealerships in Bengalure but managed to get the standard response that ‘these motorcycles are not available for sale in India’.

We’d like to hear your thoughts about these Battle Green Royal Enfield motorcycles. Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Images Courtesy : DriveSpark and Quora