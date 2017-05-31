Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets Another Marginal Price Hike

Be prepared to shell out extra cash as the Bajaj Dominar 400 has received second price hike since its launch in December 2016. Previously, the biggest Bajaj motorcycle received a marginal price hike of INR 2,000 in the month of April 2017. This time around, the Dominar 400 has received a price hike of INR 1,000. So, with new prices in effect, the standard version of the motorcycle would cost INR 1.39 lakh (against INR 1.38 lakh) while the ABS version will be available for INR 1.53 lakh (against 1.52 lakh) — all prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Despite the two marginal price hikes, Bajaj Dominar 400 is still one of the most value for money motorcycles in the country today. The muscular and aggresive styling is complemented by a long feature list which includes a full LED headlamp with Auto Headlamp On (AHO), optional twin channel ABS and a full digital instrument cluster. The reverse LCD split speedometer divides the display into primary and secondary consoles for a reduced clutter in the cockpit.

Mechanically, the new Dominar 400 is propelled by a 373.2cc triple spark DTS-i, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single cylinder engine with slipper clutch which delivers 35 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is tuned to deliver low and mid-range torque and Bajaj claims that about 28 Nm of torque arrives at 3000 rpm, building upto 35NM at 6500 rpm.

Launched on December 15, 2016 the motorcycle received a positive response and the January production of the Dominar was sold out within 14 days of the launch. In fact, the overwhelming traffic on the launch day caused the Bajaj Auto website to crash.