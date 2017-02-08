Enter your details to create an acount
Bajaj-Dominar-Cafe-Racer-Render-SRK-Designs-750x380

Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets A Cafe Racer Look In The Latest Render

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 8, 2017

The Dominar 400, the biggest Bajaj motorcycle out there, impressed us as we rode it in the picturesque hill station of Mahabaleshwar for an exhaustive review. The chassis, the powerful engine, the latest hardware and the highly competitive price tag makes the Dominar 400 one of the most potent motorcycles in the country.

Bajaj-Dominar-400-MoonWhite

It’s indeed a great touring tool but how would it look if it were to take the shape of a cafe racer? While we are yet to see a modified version of the machine, render specialist Shoeb R Kalania brings to us a digitally designed Dominar 400 in a Cafe Racer avatar and it’s definitely worth a second look.

Bajaj-Dominar-400-MoonWhite motoroids-pramotion-728

Don’t Miss SRK Designs’ Bajaj Dominar Adventure Tourer

Bajaj-Dominar-400-MoonWhite motoroids-pramotion-728 Bajaj-Dominar-Cafe-Racer-Render-SRK-Designs

Upfront, the futuristic LED headlamp design and the windscreen have been replaced by a more conventional, cafe racer styled retro unit. The stock, flat handlebar has been replaced by a clip-on unit while the pillion seat has been eliminated and a rear cowl occupies the space which lends the motorcycle a compact design and the unmistakable cafe racer look. Besides the aforementioned changes, the underpinnings and rest of the hardware remain the same. So you can spot the same braking system with ABS, an identical suspension setup and the diamond cut alloy wheels.

These Custom Made Bajaj Dominar 400 Accessories Bring Out The Tourer In It

Bajaj-Dominar-400-MoonWhite motoroids-pramotion-728 Bajaj-Dominar-Cafe-Racer-Render-SRK-Designs Bajaj-Dominar-400-rear-1

Well, Bajaj may not bring out a cafe racer version of the Dominar 400 but this render should inspire custom motorcycle builders to make one themselves. What do you have to say about the render? Don’t forget to share your views.

Image Source : SRK Designs via IAB

