Bajaj Dominar 400 : Five Standout Features That You Should Know About

The Bajaj Dominar has been the talk of the town ever since it made its debut at the 2014 Auto Expo in Delhi as the Pulsar CS400 Concept. Nearly three years after its debut, Bajaj launched this highly anticipated motorcycle at an attractive price tag that would give its rivals several sleepless nights in the coming months. The standard model has been priced at INR 1.36 lakh while the ABS equipped variant comes at INR 1.50 lakh. You can read all about the most powerful Bajaj motorcycle, the Dominar 400, in our detailed report here.

Meanwhile, before you queue upÂ outside of the showroom to book yourself one, we thought you’d be interested in some quick facts about the motorcycle. Here is a list of features that make the Dominar 400 stand out from the crowd.

LED Lights

The Bajaj Dominar 400 features a full LED setup for illumination, tail light and blinkers.Â The futuristic full LED mosaic head lamps with balanced white light and vertical Auto Headlight ON function is claimed to make the motorcycle visible from approximately 1.5 km. The Dominar 400 is also the first Indian motorcycle to feature a full LED headlight setup. How does it perform once the sun goes down? We are yet to ride the motorcycle for a detailed review butÂ going byÂ what one of our trusted friends who took the motorcycle for a spin told us, it is pretty good.

Biggest Bajaj Engine and a Slipper Clutch

The engine of the Dominar 400 is based on the KTM Duke 390’s motor although with the proprietary Bajaj tweaks such as three spark plug setup. This is also, by far, the highest displacement motor on a Bajaj motorcycle. The engine, similar to the 390 Duke’s motor, gets a slipper clutch which will come handy while aggressive downshifts. The engine has been re-tuned for better low/mid-range torque.Â The new Dominar 400 draws 35 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm from its 373.2cc triple spark DTS-i, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single cylinder engine.

Large Front Disc

The 320mm front disc is the largest unit in the segment and the only other motorcycle with that diameter is the Dominar 400’s Austrian sibling, the KTM 390 Duke. Complementing the front brake is a 230mm unit at the rear. We are yet to swing a leg over the Dominar 400 but we absolutely love the near identical setup on the KTM 390 Duke. There is also the optional Dual Channel ABS.

Dual Channel ABS

Bajaj is offering the Dominar 400 with an optional dual channel ABS which is about INR 14,000 dearer than the standard model.Â The ABS equipped model is claimed to halt from 100 kph in about 9 seconds and within 46.19 meters.

Meaty Suspension

Suspension duties are performed by a meaty 43mm hydraulically damped forks upfront and a rear 77mm dia dual-spring mono-shock with its additional nitrox damper. While we haven’t ridden the motorcycle, we expect the tuning to be on the softer side for better comfort.

Engine Type Triple Spark, 4-Valve, DTS-I, Liquid Cooled Engine with Closed Fuel Injection Displacement (cc) 373.3 Max Power (PS @ rpm) 35 @ 8000 Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 35 @ 6500 Clutch Slipper Clutch Gearbox 6 Speed Chassis and Suspension Frame Beam Type Perimeter Frame Front Suspension Telescopic 43mm Forks Rear Suspension Multi Step Adjustable Mono Shock Â Brakes and Tyres Brakes Front (mm) Twin-Channel ABS, 320 Dia Disc Brakes Rear (mm) Twin-Channel ABS, 230 Dia Disc Front Tyre 110/70-17 Radial Rear Tyre 150/60-17 Radial Dimensions L x W x H (mm) 2156 x 813 x 1112 Wheelbase (mm) 1453 Ground Clearance (mm) 157 Kerb Weight (kg) 182 Fuel Capacity (litre) 13 Electricals Battery 12V, 8 AH VRLA Headlamp Full LED with Auto Headlamp ON Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Standard INR 1.36 lakh ABS INR 1.50 lakh

The media rides areÂ lined-up in January 2017 so stay tuned for a detailed Motoroids review. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new Bajaj Dominar 400 through the comments section below.