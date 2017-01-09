Bajaj Dominar 400 Deliveries Commence Across 22 Cities : Details and Ex-Showroom Prices

Bajaj Auto has commenced the deliveries of its biggest displacement motorcycle yet, the Dominar 400 across 22 cities in India. The motorcycle, which made its debut at the 2014 Auto Expo in Delhi as the Pulsar CS400 Concept, was launched in India on December 15, 2016 at INR 1.36 lakh (standard) and INR 1.50 lakh (ABS) — both prices ex-showroom Delhi. The response was such that the website crashed on the launch day due to heavy traffic.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 features a muscular design along with a full LED headlamp with Auto Headlamp On (AHO), optional twin channel ABS and a full digital instrument cluster. Bajaj claims that the new LED headlamp makes the motorcycle visible from approximately 1.5 km. In terms of performance, the new Dominar 400 draws 35 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm from its 373.2cc triple spark DTS-i, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single cylinder engine with slipper clutch.

Plan to buy the new Bajaj Dominar 400? Here are the city wise ex-showroom prices:

City Bajaj Dominar Standard Bajaj Dominar ABS Ahmedabad INR1.38 lakh INR1.52 lakh Bangalore INR1.37 lakh INR1.51 lakh Chennai INR1.38 lakh INR1.52 lakh Coimbatore INR1.38 lakh INR1.52 lakh Delhi INR1.36 lakh INR1.50 lakh Faridabad INR1.36 lakh INR1.51 lakh Ghaziabad INR1.38 lakh INR1.53 lakh Gurgaon INR1.36 lakh INR1.51 lakh Howrah INR1.42 lakh INR1.57 lakh Hyderabad INR1.38 lakh INR1.52 lakh Kochi INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh Kolkata INR1.42 lakh INR1.57 lakh Kollam INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh Kozhikode INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh Lucknow INR1.38 lakh INR1.53 lakh Mumbai INR1.37 lakh INR1.51 lakh Noida INR1.38 lakh INR1.53 lakh Perinthalmanna INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh Pune INR1.37 lakh INR1.53 lakh Surat INR1.38 lakh INR1.52 lakh Trivandrum INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh Thrissur INR1.39 lakh INR1.53 lakh

