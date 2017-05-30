Home News Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 30, 2017

Bajaj Auto has launched ‘Avenger FLG Rides’ Cruising Season 2017-18. The Avenger FLG Rides is a pan-India riding community initiative for the Avenger brand and the initiative is exclusive to Avenger owners. Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-2018 will now be a round-the-year initiative.

Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

This season, there will be 40 rides across the country to 17 destinations, covering more than 20,000 km. The first FLG ride of the season will be organized on June 24, 2017 to Spiti Valley, followed by rides as per Riding Calendar to scenic locations like Leh, Jaisalmer, Goa, Yercaud and Yumthang Valley, among others. Some of the experiences this year include Bird Watching, Paragliding, Elephant Rides, Lion Safaris, Parasailing, forest treks, and Cave Visits to name a few.

Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

Each ride will be accompanied by a support vehicle and a certified paramedic with medical equipment. Also, to ensure rider alertness, no night riding is allowed, with a maximum cap on the number of riding hours per day.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE RIDE CALENDAR:

<td”>Coimbatore-Yercaud

DESTINATIONROUTEDURATIONDATES
SPITI VALLEY (Himachal Pradesh)Delhi-Spiti Valley7 days & 6 nights24 Jun – 01 Jul 2017
Chandigarh-Spiti Valley6 days & 5 nights25 Jun – 30 Jul 2017
LEH (J&K)Delhi-Leh11 days & 10 days08 Jul – 18 Jul 2017
Chandigarh-Leh10 days & 09 nights09 Jul – 17 jul 2017
BHANDARDARA (Maharashtra)Mumbai-Bhandardara3 days & 2 nights28 July – 30 Jul 2017
Pune-Bhandardara28 July – 30 Jul 2017
WAYANAD (Kerala)Mangalore-Wayanad3 days & 2 nights08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017
Coimbatore-Wayanad08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017
Bengaluru-Wayanad15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017
Cochin-Wayanad15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017
KAAS PLATEAU (Maharashtra)Mumbai-Kaas Plateau3 days & 2 nights22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017
Pune-Kaas Plateau22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017
PUSHKAR (Rajasthan)Delhi-Pushkar3 days & 2 nights27 Oct – 29 Oct 2017
PERIYAR
National Park (Kerala)		Cochin-Periyar National Park3 days & 2 nights13 Oct – 15 Oct 2017
Coimbatore-Periyar National Park
Madurai-Periyar National Park20 Oct – 22 Oct 2017
Trivandrum-Periyar National Park
GOA (Goa)Bengaluru-Goa5 days & 4 nights25 Nov – 29 Nov 2017
Mumbai-Goa
Pune-Goa
GANDIKOTA (Andhra Pradesh)Hyderabad-Gandikota3 days & 2 nights11 Nov – 13 Nov 2017
Chennai-Gandikota
GIR NATIONAL PARK (Gujarat)Ahmedabad-Gir National Park4 days & 3 nights16 Dec – 19 Dec 2017
CHANDIPUR (Odisha)Kolkata-Chandipur3 days & 2 nights01 Dec – 03 Dec 2017
JAISALMER (Rajasthan)Delhi-Jaisalmer6 days & 5 nights06 Jan – 11 Jan 2018
Jaipur-Jaisalmer4 days & 3 nights07 Jan – 10 Jan 2018
Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer6 days & 5 nights20 Jan – 25 Jan 2018
LONAR LAKE (Maharashtra)Mumbai-Lonar Lake3 days & 2 nights12 Jan – 14 Jan 2018
Pune-Lonar Lake
Nagpur-Lonar Lake
PONDICHERRY (Pondicherry)Chennai-Pondicherry3 days & 2 nights10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018
Bengaluru-Pondicherry10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018
YERCAUD (Tamil Nadu)Cochin-Yercaud5 days & 4 nights09 Feb – 13 Feb 2018
3 days & 2 nights10 Feb – 12 Feb 2018
Chennai-Yercaud4 days & 3 nights16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018
Madurai-Yercaud4 days & 3 nights16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018
Bengaluru-Yercaud4 days & 3 nights23 Feb -26 Feb 2018
AULI (Uttarakhand)Delhi-Auli6 days & 5 nights03 Mar – 08 Mar 2018
Chandigarh-Auli
YUMTHANG VALLEY (Sikkim)Siliguri-Yumthang Valley6 Days & 5 nights17 Mar – 22 Mar 2018

Here is the detailed image gallery:

