Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

Bajaj Auto has launched ‘Avenger FLG Rides’ Cruising Season 2017-18. The Avenger FLG Rides is a pan-India riding community initiative for the Avenger brand and the initiative is exclusive to Avenger owners. Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-2018 will now be a round-the-year initiative.

This season, there will be 40 rides across the country to 17 destinations, covering more than 20,000 km. The first FLG ride of the season will be organized on June 24, 2017 to Spiti Valley, followed by rides as per Riding Calendar to scenic locations like Leh, Jaisalmer, Goa, Yercaud and Yumthang Valley, among others. Some of the experiences this year include Bird Watching, Paragliding, Elephant Rides, Lion Safaris, Parasailing, forest treks, and Cave Visits to name a few.

Each ride will be accompanied by a support vehicle and a certified paramedic with medical equipment. Also, to ensure rider alertness, no night riding is allowed, with a maximum cap on the number of riding hours per day.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE RIDE CALENDAR:

<td”>Coimbatore-Yercaud

DESTINATION ROUTE DURATION DATES SPITI VALLEY (Himachal Pradesh) Delhi-Spiti Valley 7 days & 6 nights 24 Jun – 01 Jul 2017 Chandigarh-Spiti Valley 6 days & 5 nights 25 Jun – 30 Jul 2017 LEH (J&K) Delhi-Leh 11 days & 10 days 08 Jul – 18 Jul 2017 Chandigarh-Leh 10 days & 09 nights 09 Jul – 17 jul 2017 BHANDARDARA (Maharashtra) Mumbai-Bhandardara 3 days & 2 nights 28 July – 30 Jul 2017 Pune-Bhandardara 28 July – 30 Jul 2017 WAYANAD (Kerala) Mangalore-Wayanad 3 days & 2 nights 08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017 Coimbatore-Wayanad 08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017 Bengaluru-Wayanad 15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017 Cochin-Wayanad 15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017 KAAS PLATEAU (Maharashtra) Mumbai-Kaas Plateau 3 days & 2 nights 22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017 Pune-Kaas Plateau 22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017 PUSHKAR (Rajasthan) Delhi-Pushkar 3 days & 2 nights 27 Oct – 29 Oct 2017 PERIYAR

National Park (Kerala) Cochin-Periyar National Park 3 days & 2 nights 13 Oct – 15 Oct 2017 Coimbatore-Periyar National Park Madurai-Periyar National Park 20 Oct – 22 Oct 2017 Trivandrum-Periyar National Park GOA (Goa) Bengaluru-Goa 5 days & 4 nights 25 Nov – 29 Nov 2017 Mumbai-Goa Pune-Goa GANDIKOTA (Andhra Pradesh) Hyderabad-Gandikota 3 days & 2 nights 11 Nov – 13 Nov 2017 Chennai-Gandikota GIR NATIONAL PARK (Gujarat) Ahmedabad-Gir National Park 4 days & 3 nights 16 Dec – 19 Dec 2017 CHANDIPUR (Odisha) Kolkata-Chandipur 3 days & 2 nights 01 Dec – 03 Dec 2017 JAISALMER (Rajasthan) Delhi-Jaisalmer 6 days & 5 nights 06 Jan – 11 Jan 2018 Jaipur-Jaisalmer 4 days & 3 nights 07 Jan – 10 Jan 2018 Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer 6 days & 5 nights 20 Jan – 25 Jan 2018 LONAR LAKE (Maharashtra) Mumbai-Lonar Lake 3 days & 2 nights 12 Jan – 14 Jan 2018 Pune-Lonar Lake Nagpur-Lonar Lake PONDICHERRY (Pondicherry) Chennai-Pondicherry 3 days & 2 nights 10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018 Bengaluru-Pondicherry 10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018 YERCAUD (Tamil Nadu) Cochin-Yercaud 5 days & 4 nights 09 Feb – 13 Feb 2018 3 days & 2 nights 10 Feb – 12 Feb 2018 Chennai-Yercaud 4 days & 3 nights 16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018 Madurai-Yercaud 4 days & 3 nights 16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018 Bengaluru-Yercaud 4 days & 3 nights 23 Feb -26 Feb 2018 AULI (Uttarakhand) Delhi-Auli 6 days & 5 nights 03 Mar – 08 Mar 2018 Chandigarh-Auli YUMTHANG VALLEY (Sikkim) Siliguri-Yumthang Valley 6 Days & 5 nights 17 Mar – 22 Mar 2018