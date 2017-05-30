Bajaj Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-18 Launched

Bajaj Auto has launched ‘Avenger FLG Rides’ Cruising Season 2017-18. The Avenger FLG Rides is a pan-India riding community initiative for the Avenger brand and the initiative is exclusive to Avenger owners. Avenger FLG Rides Cruising Season 2017-2018 will now be a round-the-year initiative.
This season, there will be 40 rides across the country to 17 destinations, covering more than 20,000 km. The first FLG ride of the season will be organized on June 24, 2017 to Spiti Valley, followed by rides as per Riding Calendar to scenic locations like Leh, Jaisalmer, Goa, Yercaud and Yumthang Valley, among others. Some of the experiences this year include Bird Watching, Paragliding, Elephant Rides, Lion Safaris, Parasailing, forest treks, and Cave Visits to name a few.
Each ride will be accompanied by a support vehicle and a certified paramedic with medical equipment. Also, to ensure rider alertness, no night riding is allowed, with a maximum cap on the number of riding hours per day.
HERE IS THE COMPLETE RIDE CALENDAR:
<td”>Coimbatore-Yercaud
|DESTINATION
|ROUTE
|DURATION
|DATES
|SPITI VALLEY (Himachal Pradesh)
|Delhi-Spiti Valley
|7 days & 6 nights
|24 Jun – 01 Jul 2017
|Chandigarh-Spiti Valley
|6 days & 5 nights
|25 Jun – 30 Jul 2017
|LEH (J&K)
|Delhi-Leh
|11 days & 10 days
|08 Jul – 18 Jul 2017
|Chandigarh-Leh
|10 days & 09 nights
|09 Jul – 17 jul 2017
|BHANDARDARA (Maharashtra)
|Mumbai-Bhandardara
|3 days & 2 nights
|28 July – 30 Jul 2017
|Pune-Bhandardara
|28 July – 30 Jul 2017
|WAYANAD (Kerala)
|Mangalore-Wayanad
|3 days & 2 nights
|08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017
|Coimbatore-Wayanad
|08 Sept – 10 Sept 2017
|Bengaluru-Wayanad
|15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017
|Cochin-Wayanad
|15 Sept – 17 Sept 2017
|KAAS PLATEAU (Maharashtra)
|Mumbai-Kaas Plateau
|3 days & 2 nights
|22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017
|Pune-Kaas Plateau
|22 Sept – 24 Sept 2017
|PUSHKAR (Rajasthan)
|Delhi-Pushkar
|3 days & 2 nights
|27 Oct – 29 Oct 2017
|PERIYAR
National Park (Kerala)
|Cochin-Periyar National Park
|3 days & 2 nights
|13 Oct – 15 Oct 2017
|Coimbatore-Periyar National Park
|Madurai-Periyar National Park
|20 Oct – 22 Oct 2017
|Trivandrum-Periyar National Park
|GOA (Goa)
|Bengaluru-Goa
|5 days & 4 nights
|25 Nov – 29 Nov 2017
|Mumbai-Goa
|Pune-Goa
|GANDIKOTA (Andhra Pradesh)
|Hyderabad-Gandikota
|3 days & 2 nights
|11 Nov – 13 Nov 2017
|Chennai-Gandikota
|GIR NATIONAL PARK (Gujarat)
|Ahmedabad-Gir National Park
|4 days & 3 nights
|16 Dec – 19 Dec 2017
|CHANDIPUR (Odisha)
|Kolkata-Chandipur
|3 days & 2 nights
|01 Dec – 03 Dec 2017
|JAISALMER (Rajasthan)
|Delhi-Jaisalmer
|6 days & 5 nights
|06 Jan – 11 Jan 2018
|Jaipur-Jaisalmer
|4 days & 3 nights
|07 Jan – 10 Jan 2018
|Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer
|6 days & 5 nights
|20 Jan – 25 Jan 2018
|LONAR LAKE (Maharashtra)
|Mumbai-Lonar Lake
|3 days & 2 nights
|12 Jan – 14 Jan 2018
|Pune-Lonar Lake
|Nagpur-Lonar Lake
|PONDICHERRY (Pondicherry)
|Chennai-Pondicherry
|3 days & 2 nights
|10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018
|Bengaluru-Pondicherry
|10 Mar – 12 Mar 2018
|YERCAUD (Tamil Nadu)
|Cochin-Yercaud
|5 days & 4 nights
|09 Feb – 13 Feb 2018
|3 days & 2 nights
|10 Feb – 12 Feb 2018
|Chennai-Yercaud
|4 days & 3 nights
|16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018
|Madurai-Yercaud
|4 days & 3 nights
|16 Feb – 19 Feb 2018
|Bengaluru-Yercaud
|4 days & 3 nights
|23 Feb -26 Feb 2018
|AULI (Uttarakhand)
|Delhi-Auli
|6 days & 5 nights
|03 Mar – 08 Mar 2018
|Chandigarh-Auli
|YUMTHANG VALLEY (Sikkim)
|Siliguri-Yumthang Valley
|6 Days & 5 nights
|17 Mar – 22 Mar 2018