Bajaj Auto products to witness a hike price by up to Rs 1,500 starting January, 2017

Bajaj Auto will soon hike prices of its motorcycles by upto INR 1,500 starting January 2017. The price is aimed to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and upgrading of its entire portfolio to BS-IV emission levels. The recently launched Dominar 400, on the other hand, will not be affected by this price hike. The price hike is also due to the firming up of oil and commodity prices.

Speaking to PTI, Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycle) Eric Vas said, “All two-wheeler manufacturers in the country are trying to be BS-IV compliant by April next year. We want to be the first ones to transition to the next emission levels. As a consequence of shifting to BS-IV norms we will be hiking the prices of our bikes between Rs 700 and Rs 1,500, depending upon specific models, from next month.”

Vas further added, “The price hike is due to the transition to BS IV and also to accommodate increase in raw material costs as well. The hike shall not affect recently launched products like the Dominar 400.”

Other automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor India, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes Benz and Isuzu have also announced that they would soon hike the prices of their products from January to offset higher input costs and adverse impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Via PTI