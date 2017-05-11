Automatic Scooters Close To Become No. 1 Segment Of 2Wheeler Industry; Led By Honda

With record sales performance in April 2017, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is now driving the biggest evolution of Indian two-wheeler industry. Marking a great entry into FY2017-18, Honda 2Wheelers India registered highest ever automatic scooter sales (368,550 units) in April 2017. Honda 2Wheelers India ATSC sales grew at an accelerated 40%, which is much faster than scooter segment growth of 25%. Interestingly, 89% of new ATSC volumes of industry came from Honda alone.

Honda’s market share in automatic scooter segment is at all time high of 63%. Honda has strengthened its undisputed leadership gaining 6.6% share on back of demand for new BS-IV portfolio. Leading this record sales is Activa, which is now India’s highest selling two-wheeler brand.

Also Read – Honda 2Wheelers India Rolls Out 1,50,00,000th Activa

Led by Honda 2Wheeler India, automatic scooter is now the only growing segment and is driving the domestic two-wheeler industry. In April 2017, automatic scooter segment sales grew 25% and eclipsed 0% growth of motorcycle segment and -14% de-growth of moped sales. As a result, automatic scooter segment’s contribution to two-wheeler industry is now at 35%.

With better road infrastructure and more females joining the work-force, the primary requirement of Indian riders has evolved from the mileage and price conscious 110cc motorcycles to the more convenient and unisex automatic scooters. Ending April 2017, the gap in segment contribution to industry volumes has narrowed down to only 1%.

In just 6 years, the contribution of automatic scooter segment to domestic industry has zoomed to 35% (April 2017) led by Honda 2Wheelers India while 110cc motorcycle segment contribution has declined from 49% to 36% in the same period.