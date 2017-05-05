Audi Named The Most Innovative Brand In The Automotive Innovations Award 2017

Audi achieved overall victory in the Automotive Innovations Award in the premium manufacturer category for the second consecutive time. Four subject areas were incorporated into the evaluation: automotive drive systems, autonomous driving and safety, vehicle concepts and body, and interface and connection. In addition, Audi garnered awards as the most innovative brand in the two last-named individual categories.

“With 84 new improvements in the reporting period, Audi showed the most innovation of all brands (volume and premium brands) and is therefore the most innovative brand overall,” the jury stated in its explanation for the decision.

Speaking about the achievement, Prof. Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG said, that these awards show that Audi bring its brand claim – ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – to life, and are leading when it comes to many innovation issues. Especially in aerodynamics and lightweight construction, in connectivity, driver assistance systems and piloted driving, Audi, said prof Stadler, are in a very comfortable position and are working hard to maintain its competitive edge.

The Center of Automotive Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG presented the Automotive Innovations Award for the fifth time this year. The award honors the most innovative car manufacturers and suppliers for the year. Over 1,162 innovations from 19 automobile manufacturers and 60 brands were considered for the award.