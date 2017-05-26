Audi Announces Attractive Sales And Service Benefits For May And June 2017

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced offers on sales and service on the entire range of its product offerings. These offers are being rolled out with immediate effect across dealerships and are applicable only until the end of June, 2017.

Under the new schemes on sales and service, Audi is offering competitive pricing on the entire model range. In addition to this, the company has also announced a tailor-made comprehensive service package that offers a variety of time and mileage options and range of service plans for customers to choose as per their individual needs and driving habits. The package covers full maintenance, warranty and wear and tear. The brand with the four rings has also announced finance and insurance schemes. Customers can now approach their nearest dealership to avail tailor-made benefits to suit one’s requirement.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said that customer delight is at the center of Audi’s focus and they are sure that their current offers will delight Audi enthusiasts. The attractive prices and packages bring fantastic value to the Audi enthusiasts. It is the best time to join the Audi family, buy your dream Audi and benefit from the privileges of the Audi Club India. As opposed to the market trend, this is not a measure to clear old stock, they are extending the benefits on their new cars as well.