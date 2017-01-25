Aprilia SR150 set to ride into Nepal

The Piaggio Group has announced the launch of its crossover bike, the Aprilia SR 150 in Nepal. Catering to the desire of the discerning youth, the Aprilia SR 150 has received a positive response in the country. In addition, the Aprilia SR 150 has also received the prestigious title of ‘Scooter of the Year’ at five occasions in last two months. With the launch of the Aprilia SR 150 in Nepal, the Piaggio Group has extended its current product portfolio from the iconic Vespa scooters to Aprilia. It will be sold at an introductory price of NPR 2,39,000.

The Aprilia SR 150 is designed to offer an aggressive and sporty style. The distinct handlebar, the light unit included in the shield and above all the pronounced “beak” on the front wheel characterize the front end. The SR150 also features 14-inch alloy wheels with five spokes, and a 220 mm front disc upfront.

Speaking about the launch, Stefano Pelle, Managing Director and CEO – PVPL said that the Aprilia SR 150 has created a new category in the two-wheeler segment in India and now the bike is set to make its debut in Nepal. It is indeed a matter of pride for the Piaggio Group. He also added that the innovative offering to the Indian market has received an overwhelming response from patrons in India and has been well received in the Indian market. Five ‘Scooter of the Year’ awards are a testimony and inspiration for introducing more innovative products in future.

The product was backed up by innovative marketing initiatives like ‘Augmented Reality’ based SR150 riding experience, integration of Aprilia exhaust boom in communication, Facebook live chat with super stock racing world champion Lorenzo Savadori, High Impact Viral videos on digital marketing platforms and will continue to happen so in 2017.