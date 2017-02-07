Aprilia SR150 Race Edition India Launch Likely To Happen On February 9; Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Aprilia has announced the launch details of the Race Edition of its 150cc scooter, the SR150, in India. Christened as the SR150 Race Edition, the new scooter will be launched in India on February 9, 2017. While the details are limited, the new Race Edition is expected feature visual upgrades over the standard model. While the two-wheeler maker has remained tight lipped about any further details, a recent report by motoring portal AutosArena revealed the leaked documents of the SR150 Race Edition.

Standard SR150

The upcoming motorcycle, as seen in the leaked images, will feature:

RACE branding with new decals

New Maze Grey body color

Golden color Front Caliper

Red rims on the Rear

Rear Shock absorber spring gets red paint

Black rubber mat with red elements available as accessory

The report also suggested that the changes to the Race Edition will be limited to visuals. Mechanically, the scooter will continue to use standard model’s 154.4cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated to deliver 11.5 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm and comes mated to a CVT transmission. The new variant will carry a slight premium over the standard model’s INR 65,000 (ex-showroom) price tag.

We’d be covering the launch event LIVE so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids on February 9, 2017 at 2:30 PM for all the updates from the event. Do share your views about the upcoming scooter through the comments section below.