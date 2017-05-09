Aprilia Shiver 900 and Dorsoduro 900 India Launch Likely By August 2017

Italian marquee Aprilia unveiled two new models at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show held in Milan last year. Known as the Shiver 900 and the Dorsoduro 900, the models were launched as a replacement for the Shiver 750 and Dorsoduro 750 respectively.

Now, according to a new report, Aprilia plans to launch these two models in India soon. Following their global launch, the Shiver 900 and the Dorsoduro 900 will be introduced in India by July or August 2017. While a higher variant of the Dorsoduro is already available in India in the 1200cc guise, the Shiver will be making its Indian debut upon launch.

Powering the Aprilia Shiver 900 and the Dorsoduro 900 is an 896cc, V-Twin engine that is capable of producing 94 bhp at 8750 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, sending power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. Suspension duties on both, the naked motorcycle as well as the dual sport motorcycle, are taken care of by 41mm Kayaba inverted forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Up-front, both the motorcycles come equipped with twin 320mm discs with four piston Brembo calipers, while at the rear would be a 240mm single disc with a single piston Brembo caliper. ABS would be available as a standard feature while the company will also offer switchable traction control ( the single way for Shiver 900 and three-way for Dorsoduro 900), three power modes (Touring, Sport, Rain) and a Bluetooth enabled infotainment system for smartphone connectivity. Once launched, the Aprilia Shiver 900 and the Dorsoduro 900 will rival the Ducati Monster 821 and the Ducati Hypermotard 939 respectively. Expect both the models to arrive with a price tag of about INR 13-14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Autocar