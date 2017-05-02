April 2017 Two-Wheeler Sales Compilation : HMSI Registers 33% Growth, TVS And Yamaha Post 8% Jump

The year-on-year sales for the month of April 2017 were recently published by two-wheeler manufacturers in India. In the domestic market, Honda 2Wheelers India registered a 33% growth whereas TVS Motor Company and India Yamaha Motors posted about 8% rise each. Below are the compiled sales reports for the month of April 2017.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company posted a sales growth of 8% during the month of April 2017, with total sales increasing from 227,096 units recorded in the month of April 2016 to 246,310 units in the month of April 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales increased by 8.4% from 222,350 units recorded in April 2016 to 241,007 units in April 2017. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 4.0% increasing from 197,692 units in April 2016 to 205,522 units in April 2017. Scooters sales of the Company grew by 28.6% increasing from 63,341 units in April 2016 to 81,443 units in April 2017. Motorcycles sales grew by 10.4% increasing from 90,491 units in the month of April 2016 to 99,890 units in April 2017.

The Company’s total exports grew by 41.9% from 28,354 units registered in the month of April 2016 to 40,221 units in April 2017. Two-wheeler exports grew by 43.9% increasing from 24,658 units in April 2016 to 35,485 units in April 2017.

Honda 2Wheelers India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) recently declared its mid-term business direction and its ambitious target of 6 million units in FY’2017-18.

Honda sold a total of 578,929 two-wheelers with a 34% growth on the back of customer demand for Honda’s upgraded BS-IV portfolio. In the domestic market, Honda two-wheeler sales increased 33% to all time high of 551,884 units with over 30% market share (33%) for the first time ever. Within segments, automatic scooter sales led the momentum with 40% growth to cross 3.5 lakh mark for first time ever (368,618 units) while motorcycles sales recorded robust 22% growth. Not only domestic but exports of Honda 2Wheelers India also saw a jump of close to 60% over April 2016.

India Yamaha Motor

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has registered a growth of 8% in domestic sales (including Nepal) during April 2017 as compared to the corresponding period last year. Recently, Yamaha launched its all new powerful 249 cc Mid-class Street Fighter motorcycle FZ25 in India at Rs.1,19,500 (Ex showroom Delhi) to further boost its share in the premium segment.

Driven by its innovative efforts, ongoing customer-centric activities and exciting product line-ups, the company strengthened its position by clocking domestic sales of 68827 units (including Nepal) in 2017 compared to 63927 units (including Nepal) in 2016.

The introduction of new product and Yamaha’s increasing focus on expanding to tier-II and III cities, thus reaching out to larger groups of target population has been instrumental in boosting its sales.

More reports coming soon.