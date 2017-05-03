April 2017 Four-Wheeler Compiled Sales Performance

Car makers recently announced their year-on-year sales report for the month of April 2017. Here’s a compiled result of the year-on-year for the month of April.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter registered the domestic sales of 44,758 units and exports of 11,610 units with cumulative sales of 56,368 units for the month of April 2017.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, announced its auto sales numbers which stood at 39,357 vehicles during April 2017, as against 41,863 vehicles during April 2016.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,325 vehicles in April 2017, as against 22,655 vehicles during April 2016. The company’s domestic sales stood at 37,829 vehicles during April 2017, as against 39,357 vehicles during April 2016. In April 2017, the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment sold 278 vehicles. Exports for April 2017 stood at 1,528 vehicles.

Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,480 units in April 2017 against 10,486 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 38.1%. The company has received overwhelming customers’ response for newly launched Honda WR-V and new Honda City 2017. HCIL has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February, and 12,000 bookings for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.

Tata Motors

In April 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, continued its growth momentum at 12,827 units, a growth of 23%, over April 2016, due to an encouraging response for its recently launched lifestyle UV, Tata HEXA and its latest Styleback, the Tata TIGOR. The Tata TIAGO continues to maintain good order pipeline.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles were affected by the Supreme Court judgement announced on March 29, with the ban on BS3 sales, leading to the need for a higher quantity of BS4 stock for April sales. The higher demand at short notice, was not met in production, as vendors struggled to meet with the higher demand, especially in the MHCV segments. Moreover, after the strong pre-buying of BS3 vehicles in March, and the price increase of BS4 vehicles (especially in the MHCV and Buses at 8-10%), demand for BS4 vehicles was also weak. The commercial vehicles sales in April 2017, in the domestic market, were at 16,017 nos., lower by 36% over April 2016. This is an unusual decline, in exceptional circumstances.

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in April 2017 were at 30,972 vehicles, a degrowth of 21% over 39,389 vehicles sold in April 2016. The company’s domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for April 2017 were at 28,844 units, lower by 19%, over 35,604 units, in April 2016.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

In the month of April 2017, Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts a robust growth of 52% in its domestic sales when compared to its sale in April 2016. TKM sold a total of 12,948 units in the domestic market and exported 1,109 units of the Etios series in April 2017. The company had sold 8,529 units in the domestic market and exported 978 units of Etios series in April 2016.

This growth can be mainly attributed to the overwhelming response the new Fortuner has received. In less than six months of its launch, the New Fortuner has sold more than 12,200 units. The new Corolla Altis has also received a very good response. In just one month of its launch, new Corolla Altis has been a hit with Indian customers and has clocked a growth of over 75% thereby retaining its position as segment leader.