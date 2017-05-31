All-New Nissan Micra With Safety Pack Gets Five Star-Rating From Euro NCAP

The all-new Nissan Micra, equipped with the Safety Pack, has been awarded a five-star safety rating in the UK from Euro NCAP. The Micra was tested under Euro NCAP’s newest protocols. Without the safety pack, the car scores a four star rating. Below is the Euro NCAP crash test video:

The Nissan Micra is fitted with Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), a driving technology which can detect a slowing or stopping vehicle ahead and automatically apply the brakes. Depending on the relative speeds, this can avoid an impact or reduce the severity. Also standard across the range is Pedestrian Recognition technology, which is linked to IEB, and Intelligent Lane Intervention (ILI), a first for the B-hatchback segment.

When ILI is activated – for example, by crossing a line in the centre of the road – the steering wheel gently vibrates. The car’s brakes are automatically applied, individually depending on the direction of travel required, to guide the driver smoothly back into the correct lane.

The new Micra comes with six airbags as standard, plus seat belt warnings and seat belt height adjustment in the front. The Isofix car child seat fitting system can be used with the new Micra, including in the front passenger seat, for the best possible child protection. Additional safety features on every Micra include Electronic Stability Program, anti-lock brakes and Hill Start Assist. A speed limiter, automatic headlight sensor, automatic hazard lights and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are also fitted.