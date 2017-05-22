All-new Mégane R.S To Be Unveiled At Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix

The all-new Mégane R.S is set to arrive at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Company announced. The generations of Mégane R.S. have provided their owners with landmark innovations and technologies, from independent steering axis front suspension and a choice of Sport and Cup chassis, to Recaro bucket seats, Brembo brake callipers and innovative R.S. Monitor since 2004.

Renault Sport’s staff are continually exploring new frontiers when it comes to providing customers with exceptional suspension and engine performance, along with aerodynamics honed for efficiency and the best of F1 technology. The successive generations of Mégane R.S. have all stood out as benchmarks in the compact sports car class.

You May Like – This is how the next-gen Renault Fluence (Megane Sedan) will look when it comes to India in 2017

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Renault Sport’s road car range has long been driven by the experience Renault has forged in Formula 1 over the past four decades. The three generations of its flagship model – the Mégane R.S. – have featured a raft of advanced technologies for almost 15 years.

Due to be unveiled officially at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, All-New Mégane R.S. is poised to break cover in Monaco on Friday May 26, driven by Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team’s Nico Hülkenberg. For the occasion, the car will sport a yellow and black livery to mark the 40th anniversary of Renault’s involvement in Formula 1.