Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Skoda-Octavia-vRS-245-1-750x380

All new 2017 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 is the most powerful Octavia in the company’s history

Gaurav Masurekar By Gaurav Masurekar February 4, 2017

In December 2016 we updated you guys about the mad crazy 2017 Skoda Octavia RS. It was introduced right after the face lifted Octavia was introduced. It was the strongest and fastest series-production model in the history of the Octavia. And why did we say ‘was’ you may ask, because there’s a new baddie in town! Presenting, the all new more powerful Skoda Octavia vRS 245! This high-performance sportster will debut at the 87th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Skoda-Octavia-vRS-245-3

This top-of-the-range model is powered by a 245-PS, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. With a bump of 15PS more than its predecessor, this is the most powerful Skoda Octavia ever made by the company. The torque has also increased and it now stands at 370 Nm that produced between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. Apart from the 6-speed manual gearbox, Skoda now offers a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission that happens to be a first in an Octavia. The Octavia vRS 245 can be had in two body styles – Saloon and Estate. The Saloon is capable of reaching from 0 – 100kmph in 6.6 seconds while the Estate does the same in 6.7 seconds.

Skoda-Octavia-vRS-245-3 motoroids-pramotion-728

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Debuts; Is The Most Powerful Octavia Of All Time

The Skoda Octavia vRS 245 gets a sports chassis that lowers its body by 14 mm. Its rear track is 38 mm wider than that of the predecessor. It rolls out with ESC stability system with Sport mode, as well as the electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as standard equipment. The electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential will remain exclusive to the vRS 245 model.

Skoda-Octavia-vRS-245-3 motoroids-pramotion-728 Skoda-Octavia-vRS-245-2

A few highlights of the Skoda Octavia vRS 245 are as follows:

  • New front section with wider radiator grille and the wide honeycomb air inlets in the redesigned bumper.
  • Slats on the radiator grille and the trim that frames it both come in gloss-black.
  • Redesigned headlight clusters in a crystalline design feature full-LED technology and AFS adaptive front headlights as standard.
  • Fog lights, tail lights and number plate illumination also feature LED technology and a crystalline appearance.
  • 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.
  • Blacked out exterior mirror housings and the trapezoid tailpipes.
  • vRS logo featuring a gloss-black ‘V’ fitted on the radiator grille and the tailgate.

Some features on the inside are as follows:

  • Sporty interior designed largely in black – from the roof lining to the footwell including its silver-coloured pedals with an aluminium finish.
  • Alcantara sports seats and front door sills with vRS logo.
  • Multifunctional sports steering wheel with perforated leather and integrated steering wheel paddles (for DSG transmissions).
  • LED ambient lighting in the vRS-245-specific decorative trims with ten choices of colours.
  • A colour Maxi-DOT display forms part of the instrument cluster.
  • Columbus navigation system features a 9.2-inch screen and an optional LTE module for super-fast data transfer, and provides occupants with a Wi-Fi hotspot.
  • Drive assist features include-
    • Trailer Assist – steers and brakes the car and trailer when reversing.
    • Predictive Pedestrian Protection – brakes in the event of an impending collision with pedestrians) as a component of Front Assist.
    • Blind Spot Detect – warns of any vehicles in the blind spot.
    • Rear Traffic Alert – rear sensors warn the driver of approaching traffic when reversing out of parking spaces
    • Manoeuvre Assist – brakes the vehicle as soon as the sensor detects an obstacle when moving forwards or reversing
    • Crew Protect Assist – closes the windows and sunroof in the event of an impending collision and tensions driver and passenger seatbelts.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    NASA's new tool is 10,000 times better at detecting extraterrestrial life

    Noida man uses Facebook 'Like' scam to dupe 6 lakh people of Rs.3700 crore

    Sony Playstation 4 Pro, VR and Slim's prices and release date for India announced

    The iPhone is no longer the top selling smartphone in China, has been replaced by a local hero