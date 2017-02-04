All new 2017 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 is the most powerful Octavia in the company’s history

In December 2016 we updated you guys about the mad crazy 2017 Skoda Octavia RS. It was introduced right after the face lifted Octavia was introduced. It was the strongest and fastest series-production model in the history of the Octavia. And why did we say ‘was’ you may ask, because there’s a new baddie in town! Presenting, the all new more powerful Skoda Octavia vRS 245! This high-performance sportster will debut at the 87th International Motor Show in Geneva.

This top-of-the-range model is powered by a 245-PS, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. With a bump of 15PS more than its predecessor, this is the most powerful Skoda Octavia ever made by the company. The torque has also increased and it now stands at 370 Nm that produced between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. Apart from the 6-speed manual gearbox, Skoda now offers a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission that happens to be a first in an Octavia. The Octavia vRS 245 can be had in two body styles – Saloon and Estate. The Saloon is capable of reaching from 0 – 100kmph in 6.6 seconds while the Estate does the same in 6.7 seconds.

The Skoda Octavia vRS 245 gets a sports chassis that lowers its body by 14 mm. Its rear track is 38 mm wider than that of the predecessor. It rolls out with ESC stability system with Sport mode, as well as the electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as standard equipment. The electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential will remain exclusive to the vRS 245 model.

A few highlights of the Skoda Octavia vRS 245 are as follows:

New front section with wider radiator grille and the wide honeycomb air inlets in the redesigned bumper.

Slats on the radiator grille and the trim that frames it both come in gloss-black.

Redesigned headlight clusters in a crystalline design feature full-LED technology and AFS adaptive front headlights as standard.

Fog lights, tail lights and number plate illumination also feature LED technology and a crystalline appearance.

19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.

Blacked out exterior mirror housings and the trapezoid tailpipes.

vRS logo featuring a gloss-black ‘V’ fitted on the radiator grille and the tailgate.

Some features on the inside are as follows: