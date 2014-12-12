A modified Tata Safari Storme hits! Like it?

This mildly customized and modified Tata Safari Storme was showcased in Mumbai recently. The most visible modifications to India’s favorite SUV include a matte yellow wrap, all-black cladding/bumpers, a bug defector, a set of off-road spec rubber, extra illumination and a bug deflector. For now, it’s just a show car and Tata Motors doesn’t intend to sell it.

The matte orange warp looks particularly striking, while DRLs have been embedded in the front bumper, which also sees an integrated chrome licked bull bar bearing a couple of fog lamps- a couple more can be found on the roof. The cherry on top is an ugly bonnet scoop. At the back, there’s a tow-hook, while the windows get black visors and tints. Beefy, Maxxis BigHorn tires complete the set-up- the rims stay stock and so do the interiors. Oh, and there’s chrome on the ORVMs too.

The Tata Safari Storme is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with 140 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and the Storme is available in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. The Storme retails from Rs. 9.94-13.71 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata is working on a mild refresh for the SUV with a more powerful engine and an automatic transmission, which is expected to be launched sometime next year.