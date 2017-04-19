800 HP Supercharged Sutton Bespoke Mustang Arrives From Hell

The new Sutton CS800 Mustang, built by UK based Sutton Bespoke, will be revealed tomorrow at the 2017 Top Marques show in Monaco. Based on the 5.0-litre V8 model, the CS800 boasts a high-performance supercharger system that increases the engine’s power output to 800hp, delivered through a six-speed manual transmission with the Ford Performance short-shift gear selector.

The CS800 Power Package uses a Stage 2 Whipple supercharger, upgraded intercooler, new injectors and a larger throttle body. A new exhaust system, with long tube headers, sports catalyst and active-controlled quad tailpipes, rounds off the major powertrain upgrades.

Sutton Bespoke has also employed a unique three-way adjustable suspension setup that is claimed to be more compliant than the car’s CS700 sibling. The exterior modifications include a deep carbon-fibre front splitter and side skirts, prominent ‘Super Snake’ bonnet, a carbon-fibre bootlid with integrated flip-up spoiler, and a sculpted carbon-fibre rear valance that houses the large exhaust tips.

Inside, the Sutton CS800 features a custom installation of the Ford Performance Recaro seats (specially fitted with electric height and reach adjustments) – which are not usually available on standard UK cars – as well as a bespoke carbon-fibre dashboard, the short-shift gear lever and exclusive Sutton badging throughout, including CS800 stitching on the Recaro seats. The CS800 demo car on display at Top Marques also features a nine-speaker 1,100-watt Audiofile hifi upgrade.

The Sutton CS800 Mustang is priced from £64,950 (incl. VAT), with customers able to specify individual performance and styling packages and options to suit their preferences and budget. Alongside the reveal of the new 800hp flagship model, Sutton Bespoke will also be exhibiting the first left-hand-drive build of the 440hp CS500 Mustang Convertible.