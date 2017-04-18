435 BHP Audi SQ7 Spotted Testing In India, Launch Likely Soon?

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi unveiled the performance based version of its Q7 SUV, known as the SQ7 in March last year. One of the most powerful diesel engines in the automobile market, the SQ7 was recently spied testing on Indian soil for the very first time.

Spotted in the region of Mumbai, the test mule of the Audi SQ7 is a Left Hand Drive (LHD) unit indicating that the model has been imported for testing and homologation purposes. If Audi plans to launch the SQ7 in India, the company would have to downgrade the Euro-VI compliant engine to a BS-IV compliant engine so that the model can run on the BS-IV compliant fuel here.

Also read: Video: Five Tech Highlights of the Audi Q7 You Probably Didn’t Know About

Powering the Audi SQ7 is a 3956 cc V8 twin turbocharged diesel motor that is capable of producing 435 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight speed DSG automatic transmission. The SQ7 can attain speeds of 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds up to a top speed of 250 kmph.

A few visual upgrades that distinguish the Audi SQ7 from the regular variant include a new radiator grille, S-specific designed bumpers, optional Matrix LED headlamps, side air inlets, mirror housings and the quad exhaust system. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned.

Spy image courtesy: Autos Arena

Here is an image gallery of the Audi SQ7 spied testing in India: