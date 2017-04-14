360+ HP Volvo S60 Polestar Launched In India At INR 52.5 Lakh; Does 0-100 Kph In 4.5 S

To Volvo Cars, Polestar is what M is to BMW and AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. Today, Polestar marked its entry to India with the new Volvo S60 Polestar, a performance oriented derivative of the S60 sedan. Priced at INR 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the S60 Polestar goes head to head against the Mercedes-AMG C 43.

Firepower comes from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is both turbocharged and supercharged. The engine, linked to a 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, develops 362 bhp, while its peak torque of 470 Nm is available between 3100-5100 rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring. The S60 Polestar can do knot to 100 kph in a mere 4.5 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph.

Other go-faster enhancements over the standard S60 include a sports tuned chassis with pure carbon fibre strut braces up front, a stiffer suspension setup featuring Polestar Öhlins manually adjustable dampers, a stainless steel active exhaust system, Brembo ventilated and slotted brake discs, and 20” wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

Visually, the S60 Polestar gets the Volvo R-Design treatment and Polestar’s signature blue paint scheme. Up front, the revised grille and bumper comes with glossy black treatment, while there’s a ‘Polestar’ badge at the rear. The interiors gets heated sports seats up front, a choice of carbon-fibre or aluminium inlays, leather upholstery, aluminium foot pedals, a chrome-accented gear lever with ‘Polestar’ branding, a moon-roof, automatic climate control and more.

As for safety, the sports sedan comes with dual front airbags, passenger airbags and SIPS airbags along with whiplash protection for the front seat, ISOFIX mounts, cruise control, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) and more.