Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
2017 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Indonesia Launch 3 750x380 2017 Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 : All You Need To Know Details and Image Gallery

2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 : All You Need To Know Details and Image Gallery

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 23, 2017

As you must have already read in our previous report, Yamaha launched its much awaited motorcycle, the third generation R15, in Indonesia in the presence of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales. This time around, we have a detailed image gallery of the motorcycle along with complete technical specifications of the new YZF-R15, courtesy Indonesian motoring portal TMCBlog.

2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 Design and Features

Visually, the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 gets a sharper design. It draws styling cues from the current generation YZF-R1, especially at the rear. We’ll get there in a bit. The latest iteration of the motorcycle continues to use Deltabox frame. Upfront is a sleek, yet powerful pair of LED headlights. The conventional telescopic suspension upfront has been replaced by an upside own unit which should further aid the motorcycle’s handling prowess, especially around the corners. Behind the windscreen is the new, all digital instrument cluster which is pretty compact. We’d really miss the analogue tachometer though.

The fuel tank gets a dual tone finish which a black strip running on the centre top of the tank. The fins on the top of the fuel tank are heavily inspired by its litre-class sibling and the end result looks absolutely beautiful. The motorcycle continues to use a split, step-up seat design although it pillion saddle doesn’t appear to be as tall as the R15 V2.0. The rear of the new YZF-R15, as aforementioned, is heavily inspired by the YZF-R1. The LED tail light and the rear panels are near identical to the litre-class sibling and Yamaha have done a commendable job there. However, we were surprised by the absence of ABS.

2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 Engine

Mechanically, the motorcycle gets an all new 155cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver a healthy 19.3 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 clicks. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and also benefits from a slipper clutch.

Meet the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 in detail:

The new design with sleek LED headlight, the fins on the fuel tank and the YZF-R1 inspired tail will put a smile on the owner’s face, just like Maverick here

The new upside down telescopic forks upfront should offer improved handling characteristics, especially around corners

The fins inspired by the YZF-R1 are absolutely stunning

LED tail light and rear panels are heavily inspired by the YZF-R1

The all digital instrument cluster looks pretty neat. We’d miss the analogue tachometer needle rising with the revs

Surprisingly, the motorcycles showcased at the launch didn’t feature ABS. But we’re sure it would be available by the time these motorcycles reach other markets, including India

Pick a colour. We absolutely love the Racing Blue. If we were to select the black variant, we’d strip off those graphics for a stealth look

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 below:

Engine
TypeLiquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC
Displacement155.1 cc
Bore x Stroke58 x 58.7 mm
Compression Ratio11.6: 1
Maximum Power19.3PS (14.2 kW) @ 10,000 rpm
Maximum Torque14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm
Clutch TypeWet Typre Multi-Plate
Dimensions
Length x Width x Height1990 x 725 x 1135 mm
Wheelbase1,325 mm
Seat Height815 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity11 Litre
Weight (Wet)137 kg
Tyres
Front100/80-17 M/C 52P
Rear140/70-17 M/C 66S

Detailed Images and Tech Specs Courtesy : TMCBlog

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    itel Selfie Pro it1518 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone launched at INR 7,550

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched in India Starting From INR 9,999; First Flash sale at 12pm on 23 January 2017

    Car Audio: Sony XAV-AX100 with Android Auto & CarPlay support launched at Rs, 26,990

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM & 6-inch display launched in India: Price, specifications and details